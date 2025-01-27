Yee-haw! Kim Kardashian throws cowgirl-themed birthday bash!

Kim Kardashian dropped footage from Chicago West's cowgirl-themed birthday party on Sunday. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kimkardashian

On Sunday, Kim dropped clips via her Instagram Story from the cowgirl-themed party, including a shot of Chicago's pink-and-white cowboy boot cake that featured a matching tassel belt and "Chi" scribbled out on a pink rope.



For the occasion, the birthday girl rocked a white tassel shirt and hat, plus white-and-beige pants, which the now-seven-year-old flaunted in a video that was set to Beyoncé's track, Texas Hold 'Em.

As for The Kardashians star, Kim wore an all-black fit complete with a leather shirt, cowboy hat, and blue jeans adorned with a western belt and a pair of chaps.

The mom of four also shared a glimpse at her son Psalm in a black-and-white checked shirt and leather waistcoat next to Khloé Kardashian's son Tatum, who looked dashing in an all-denim look.