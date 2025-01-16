Kim Kardashian honors "twin soul baby" Chicago on her 7th birthday

Little Chi Chi is growing before everyone's eyes! Kim Kardashian commemorated her youngest daughter's seventh birthday with a touching Instagram post.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian celebrated her youngest daughter Chicago West's birthday with a sweet Instagram tribute!

The Kardashians star honored her "twin soul baby" with a touching birthday post on on Wednesday evening.

The dump featured multiple selfies of the twosome smiling and making silly faces, further proving that Chi Chi is definitely a mini-Kim!

The mom of four began in the caption, "My twin soul baby girl Chi turns 7 today!"

Kim sweetly added, "You are the cutest Hello Kitty loving, full of wonder sweet girl who loves your friends and family so much! We all love you so much! Happy Birthday my Chi Chi."

The birthday girl was recently spotted with her dad, Kanye West, and her brothers Saint and Psalm in Tokyo following talk that the hip hop mogul has been absentee parent for months.

Perhaps the Tokyo trip was Ye's gift to his daughter? If not, since the Kar-Jenner family love to throw lavish celebrations for birthdays and holidays, Kim undoubtedly has something special in store for Chicago!

Cover photo: Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian

