Kim Kardashian honors "twin soul baby" Chicago on her 7th birthday

Kim Kardashian celebrated her daughter Chicago West turning seven with a touching Instagram tribute. © Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian

The Kardashians star honored her "twin soul baby" with a touching birthday post on on Wednesday evening.

The dump featured multiple selfies of the twosome smiling and making silly faces, further proving that Chi Chi is definitely a mini-Kim!

The mom of four began in the caption, "My twin soul baby girl Chi turns 7 today!"

Kim sweetly added, "You are the cutest Hello Kitty loving, full of wonder sweet girl who loves your friends and family so much! We all love you so much! Happy Birthday my Chi Chi."

The birthday girl was recently spotted with her dad, Kanye West, and her brothers Saint and Psalm in Tokyo following talk that the hip hop mogul has been absentee parent for months.