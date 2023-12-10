Kim Kardashian pulls out all the stops for son Saint's eighth birthday bash

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian shared a behind-the-scenes look at her son Saint West's sports-themed birthday party!

Kim Kardashian threw her son Saint West (r) a soccer-themed birthday that he will never forget! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian & RONALD MARTINEZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Saint West's eighth birthday party will be one he'll never forget!



On Saturday, Kim and ex-husband Kanye West's son celebrated the milestone with a soccer-themed party in Los Angeles, thrown by none other than the 43-year-old herself.

Saint turned eight years old on December 5.

The reality star shared pics and videos during the birthday party on her Instagram story, showcasing her incredible backyard transformation.

From blow-up bounce houses to soccer challenges, Saint and his friends appeared to have the time of their lives.

Instead of a cake, which Saint allegedly isn't a fan of, the family opted for a custom soccer ball-shaped breakable chocolate sculpture, which was filled with smaller-sized soccer balls!

Kim, who also shares kids North (10), Chicago (5), and Psalm (4) with Kanye, also shared a video of her youngest, who was adorably dressed in a soccer jersey for the occasion.

All of the kids enjoyed delicious, custom-made food, like soccer-themed french fries and grilled cheese sandwiches.