Kim Kardashian trolls Kendall Jenner over her ex boos on TikTok

Los Angeles, California - Kendall Jenner might be over dating NBA players, but it looks like her big sister Kim Kardashian isn't about to let it go!

Kim Kardashian (r) hilariously trolled her half sister Kendall Jenner over her NBA exes in a viral TikTok, wearing a "Kendall Starting Five" t-shirt. © Collage: ANGELA WEISS / AFP / Screenshot / TikTok / kimandnorth

While Kendall's professional modeling career normally takes center stage, Kendall's love life has recently become a hot topic.

For weeks, the 27-year-old Kardashian star has been romantically linked to Grammy winner Bad Bunny. Together the pair has been spotted on several outings and sharing intimate PDA moments.

But no matter how much Kenny tries to enjoy her rumored dating life with the Después de la Playa artist, it appears her past boo things are lurking right over her shoulder.

Or on her sister Kim's shoulders, that is.

In a now-viral TikTok posted by big sister Kim Kardashian, the SKIMS owner and her daughter North are seen singing, dancing, and doing North's hair – all while Kim is wearing a bold "Kendall Starting Five" t-shirt.

The black shirt features Kendall surrounded by the five NBA players who she previously dated, including Devin Booker, Blake Griffin, Ben Simmons, Jordan Clarkson, and Kyle Kuzma.

Recently, Bad Bunny seemingly stirred up drama for allegedly taking a shot at one of Kendall's exes, Booker, in his hit song, CoCo Chanel.