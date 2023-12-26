Kim Kardashian twins with North West in Christmas TikTok clips

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West rang in Christmas in matching PJs on TikTok !

Kim Kardashian and North West (r) celebrated Christmas with matching jammies and TikTok magic. © Screenshot/TikTok/kimandnorth

On Monday, the mom-daughter duo took to the platform to celebrate Christmas Day with a festive clip.

Following Kim hosting the Kar-Jenner's annual Christmas Eve bash, the 43-year-old mogul and her mini-me twinned in red-and-white plaid pajamas as they mouthed Mariah Carey's famous line, "It's time!"

The Kardashians star and the 10-year-old also dropped a clip on Christmas Eve, where the pair rocked yet another set of Christmas-themed jammies.

In Sunday's vid, Kim sported red-patterned pajamas while North donned a set that contained candy canes embroidered throughout the fabric.

The TikTok duo filmed themselves lip-synching LiKay's track Jesus, which has the same melody as the classic Christmas tune, Deck the Halls.

Kim and North did silly dance moves while mouthing the words, "Come on, come on, come, Jesus birthday is tomorrow, Fa la la la la la la la la."