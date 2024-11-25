Kim Kardashian under fire for wearing rosary in latest SKIMs campaign

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian has stirred up controversy after rocking a rosary in her new SKIMs x Dolce & Gabbana campaign.

Kim Kardashian has stirred up controversy after rocking a rosary in her new SKIMs x Dolce & Gabbana campaign. © IMAGO / NurPhoto

The reality star is at the center of another scandal thanks to the latest ad for her brand SKIMs, which she debuted via her Instagram over the weekend.

In the photos, Kim modeled a white bra paired with sheer lace pantyhose under white boxer shorts.

But the drama stemmed from her accessories, as Kim sported a black rosary along with the sultry look.

Many quickly slammed the post, arguing that the 44-year-old was making a "mockery" of religion by wearing the rosary.

"The Rosary isn't jewelry," one fan wrote.

Though this ensemble was the first to feature a rosary, much of the brand's buzzy new Dolce & Gabbana collab has included cross jewelry.

Kim sparked a similar controversy earlier this month as she donned Princess Diana's famed cross necklace to the LACMA Art+Film Gala.