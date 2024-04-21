Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts reunite for thrilling new TV drama

Kim Kardashian's move into film and TV continues to gain momentum with the sale of a new Netflix series, Calabasas, with Kim serving as executive producer.

By Jenna Cavaliere

Kim Kardashian (r.) and American Horror Story co-star Emma Roberts are producing a new Netflix show.
Who's ready to enter the world of Calabasas High?

After a week-long bidding war, Netflix emerged victorious, securing the rights to develop the series based on Via Bleidner's memoir If You Lived Here You'd Be Famous By Now.

The show hits close to home for the reality TV star and entrepreneur, taking place in the wealthy California town in which she and her family reside.

Kimmy Cakes will serve as an executive producer alongside her American Horror Story co-star, Emma Roberts, according to Deadline.

Also involved on the producing team include Pretty Little Liars creator I. Marlene King and producer Alexandra Milchan.

The show follows the story of Via, a sheltered 16-year-old from the Midwest who navigates the unfamiliar territory of Calabasas High School after her family relocates.

The drama, which has been compared to Beverly Hills 90210 and The OC, explores themes of ambition, identity, and the dark side of achieving one's dreams in a world obsessed with fame.

Kim Kardashian continues her TV stardom with new project

Kim Kardashian is returning to Netflix to produce a brand new Drama series, Calabasas.
I. Marlene King will adapt the novel and act as showrunner, while the SKIMs mogul brings her star power and experience to the project.

This marks Kim's fourth major production deal since the end of the writer's strike, including the Netflix thriller The 5th Wheel starring herself, an untitled thriller for Amazon, and a legal drama series for Hulu.

Following their chilling collaboration on American Horror Story: Delicate, the series will reunite Kim and Emma, much to fans' delight!

"MOTHERS ARE BACK WORKING TOGETHER!!! I'M SEATED," one fan commented on X.

Would you watch the show?

