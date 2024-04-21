Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts reunite for thrilling new TV drama

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian 's move into film and TV continues to gain momentum with the sale of a new Netflix series.

Kim Kardashian (r.) and American Horror Story co-star Emma Roberts are producing a new Netflix show. © Collage: Etienne Laurent & SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP & IMAGO / STPP

Who's ready to enter the world of Calabasas High?

After a week-long bidding war, Netflix emerged victorious, securing the rights to develop the series based on Via Bleidner's memoir If You Lived Here You'd Be Famous By Now.

The show hits close to home for the reality TV star and entrepreneur, taking place in the wealthy California town in which she and her family reside.

Kimmy Cakes will serve as an executive producer alongside her American Horror Story co-star, Emma Roberts, according to Deadline.

Also involved on the producing team include Pretty Little Liars creator I. Marlene King and producer Alexandra Milchan.

The show follows the story of Via, a sheltered 16-year-old from the Midwest who navigates the unfamiliar territory of Calabasas High School after her family relocates.

The drama, which has been compared to Beverly Hills 90210 and The OC, explores themes of ambition, identity, and the dark side of achieving one's dreams in a world obsessed with fame.