Kim Kardashian's most exciting upcoming projects in film and TV
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian is officially all in on acting, and with plenty of projects lined up, here's a look at all the upcoming roles fans can look out for!
The 42-year-old mogul has already dominated the fashion, beauty, and reality TV industry.
Now, Kimmy Cakes has dipped her toe into the acting world and is going from strength to strength.
Following her first debut in the horror-anthology, American Horror Story: Delicate Part One, Kim has followed up with several new roles.
She was even handpicked by Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah to play the convicted fraudster in a potential biopic.
With such a full plate, it's hard to keep up with the reality star.
Luckily, we've got all these upcoming projects and more in one place for you!
American Horror Story: Delicate Part Two
On April 3, the SKIMs founder will reprise her AHS role as the seemingly evil publicist Siobhan Corbyn opposite Emma Roberts.
While Kim's casting caused some controversy, many were pleasantly pleased by her "convincing" acting.
The official trailer for AHS Delicate Part Two has dropped, and it's chock-full of talking points, from Kim getting steamy with Roberts, to slapping her co-star!
The pièce de résistance is the budding actor sporting a Maleficent-style costume, presumably indicating that Kim is the true villain this season!
The 5th Wheel
Last November, it was announced that Kim would star and produce the Netflix comedy, The 5th Wheel.
According to Deadline, the upcoming project is a "female-driven comedy" that will be written by longtime Saturday Night Live writer Paula Pell.
Unfortunately, the premiere date for the comedy flick hasn't been confirmed yet – but stay tuned!
Untitled "sexy" legal drama
There's even more to look forward to, as Deadline reported that the mom of four is teaming up with Ryan Murphy for a new legal drama.
The outlet calls the Hulu scripted series, which has been described as a "high-end, glossy, and sexy, adult procedural."
The Kardashians star will portray a successful, Los Angeles-based divorce lawyer who leads an all-female law firm.
Elizabeth Taylor: Rebel Superstar and a thriller flick
Earlier this year, Kim was named as one of the many stars that will appear in the BBC documentary, Elizabeth Taylor: Rebel Superstar.
The SKIMS owner will speak on the late icon's impact on pop culture and Hollywood, alongside Taylor's friends and costars.
Lastly, Kim's untitled thriller project landed at Amazon MGM Studios after an intense bidding war.
She will star and produce the film, which was written by Natalie Krinsky.
Cover photo: IMAGO / Landmark Media