Kim Kardashian's most exciting upcoming projects in film and TV

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian is officially all in on acting, and with plenty of projects lined up, here's a look at all the upcoming roles fans can look out for!

Can't keep up with all of Kim Kardashian's acting career? Here are her upcoming film and TV gigs in one place! © IMAGO / Landmark Media

The 42-year-old mogul has already dominated the fashion, beauty, and reality TV industry.

Now, Kimmy Cakes has dipped her toe into the acting world and is going from strength to strength.

Following her first debut in the horror-anthology, American Horror Story: Delicate Part One, Kim has followed up with several new roles.

She was even handpicked by Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah to play the convicted fraudster in a potential biopic.

With such a full plate, it's hard to keep up with the reality star.

Luckily, we've got all these upcoming projects and more in one place for you!