Kim Kardashian says she'll "need less botox" to continue acting career

Lights, Camera, Kim! Kim Kardashian's budding acting career was highlighted on the newest episode for The Kardashians where also talked about aging and botox!

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian made a surprising confession about plastic surgery on the latest episode of The Kardashians!

Kim Kardashian bragged about her looks and what she'll give up for her acting career on The Kardashians. © IMAGO / Picturelux Thursday's episode of the reality TV series highlighted the 43-year-old mogul's budding acting career following her American Horror Story debut.

Kim was filmed being shuffled around five major studios to pitch her upcoming comedy, The Fifth Wheel, which has been picked up by Netflix. Later, the mom of four spoke with her besties, AKA her "lifers," about her future projects, where one of them joked that she could even be the next "007." But Kimmy Cakes made an even more shocking admission after dishing on her "10-year" plan for her film career!

Kim Kardashian says she has about 10 years before she "ages"

After the SKIMs founder confessed that she'd gladly trade sleep for her career as an actor, she further dished that she won't be changing up her looks for any roles. "I feel like you need less Botox for more emotion, and I don't have it. I'm not gonna be gaining 500 lbs. for a role," she joked in her confessional. Kim added, "That's not where I need to be. How am I gonna cry? How am I gonna be scared out of my mind?" Still, the mogul admitted that she doesn't exactly plan on acting for the rest of her career for one unusual reason. "I've got about ten years where I still look good, so that's all I've got in me, and then I'll take some time off," she added. Kim explained that she's "really nervous" about the career pivot due to feeling she has "f**king deliver."