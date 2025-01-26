Kim Kardashian's daughter North proves she's all grown up as she compares heights with mom

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian and North West were courtside cuties at Saint's weekend basketball game!

Kim Kardashian's daughter North West (l.) is almost taller than the reality star, per new snaps from her son's basketball game. © KEVORK DJANSEZIAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The mom-daughter duo took a break from their busy schedules to support Kim's athletic son on Saturday.

The Kardashians star and her prodigy were spotted having a sweet moment while standing in line a a dessert shop after Saint's game.

Kim, who went incognito in a full-length black fur coat, dark shades, and sleek bun, jokingly compared her height to North's – though Kim's mini-me is only an inch away from towering over her mom!

Later, the SKIMS mogul was also seen lovingly cupping her nine-year-old son's face after his match.

Not only is the 11-year-old, who wore a dark jacket paired with neon pink sweatpants for the event, close to overtaking her famous mom in height, but she's also following in Kim's footsteps with her latest career moves.

North was recently featured on FKA Twigs' song, Childlike Things, where she stunned fans with her Japanese rap skills!