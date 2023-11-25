Kim Kardashian and North West sing along to Kanye track in viral TikTok
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian helped her daughter, North, pay tribute to her dad, Kanye West, in a viral new TikTok set to one of the rapper's biggest hits.
The 43-year-old reality star celebrated Thanksgiving with her eldest daughter in a TikTok video set to Kanye's Bound 2.
The clip, which has racked up nearly 30 million views, sees Kim and North sing along to the hit while rocking their blinged-out holiday outfits.
Bound 2, released in 2013, famously featured Kim and her then-husband packing on the PDA in its controversial accompanying music video.
North, the oldest of Kim and Kanye's four children, has frequently channeled her dad in recent social media posts, often dressing up in ensembles inspired by his early College Dropout and Graduation album eras.
On The Kardashians, the SKIMs mogul revealed that she has kept a number of her ex's memorable items from his career to pass on to their children, with North seemingly leading the way in honoring his music legacy.
Kim Kardashian opens up about co-parenting with Kanye West
Still, Kim hasn't hidden her disappointment in Kanye's recent behavior, explaining on her family's reality show that she has opted to avoid sharing her public disapproval of his antisemitic tirades and other erratic behavior to protect her children's image of their father.
"It's so different from the person that I married," Kim said in a July 2023 episode of The Kardashians. "That's who I loved, and that's who I remember. I'll do anything to get that person back."
Kim dished on the current state of her and the Grammy winner's co-parenting in a more recent episode, revealing that North prefers to stay with her dad due to his simpler living style.
