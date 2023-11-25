Kim Kardashian and North West sing along to Kanye track in viral TikTok

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian helped her daughter, North, pay tribute to her dad, Kanye West , in a viral new TikTok set to one of the rapper's biggest hits.

Kim Kardashian (r) and daughter North paid tribute to Kanye West with a Thanksgiving-themed TikTok. © Collage: IMAGO / Future Image & Screenshot/TikTok/@kimandnorth

The 43-year-old reality star celebrated Thanksgiving with her eldest daughter in a TikTok video set to Kanye's Bound 2.

The clip, which has racked up nearly 30 million views, sees Kim and North sing along to the hit while rocking their blinged-out holiday outfits.

Bound 2, released in 2013, famously featured Kim and her then-husband packing on the PDA in its controversial accompanying music video.

North, the oldest of Kim and Kanye's four children, has frequently channeled her dad in recent social media posts, often dressing up in ensembles inspired by his early College Dropout and Graduation album eras.

On The Kardashians, the SKIMs mogul revealed that she has kept a number of her ex's memorable items from his career to pass on to their children, with North seemingly leading the way in honoring his music legacy.