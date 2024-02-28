Kim Kardashian's tiny waist sends fans into a frenzy on Instagram!

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian has once again shut down the internet with her "non-existent" waist!

Kim Kardashian broke the internet while flaunting her insane figure in a Mugler corset. © Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian

On Tuesday, the 43-year-old fashion mogul left fans speechless with another look at her barely-there diaphragm on Instagram.

In the back-to-back snaps, Kim modeled an off-white form-fitting Mugler corset that accentuated her slim waist and protruding hips.

The figure-hugging undergarment cinched her waist and flaunted her hourglass shape as the mom-of-four went makeup-free and rocked a sleeked-back bun for the look.

She simply put as the caption, "Mugler," along with a dove emoji while The Kardashians star's followers shared their thoughts on Kimmy's daring fit.

One user gagged over Kim's post, writing, "I love this!" while others showed their approval by dropping several heart emojis.

Yet there were a few followers that slammed the American Horror Story alum for setting "unrealistic" beauty standards.

"Yessss, let's set more unrealistic standards and expectations for women," one joked while another commented, "Girl look like she's missing a couple ribs lol."