Kim Kardashian goes makeup-free in unedited photos leaked by North West

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian sported an all-natural look in sweet new snaps shared by her daughter, North West.

Kim Kardashian seen makeup-free in a new TikTok shared by her oldest daughter, North (second from l). © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@kimandnorth

On Sunday, the 43-year-old reality star was featured in a photo dump North posted on their joint TikTok page.

The snap showed a rarely-seen unedited look at Kim's natural beauty as she posed with her youngest daughter, Chicago West.

The 10-year-old seemingly acknowledged the unusually low-glam look with the caption, "Such a good picture," followed by several laughing emojis.

North has become infamous for her love of "humbling" Kim, something that the SKIMs founder has all but confirmed in her family's reality show.

In an episode of The Kardashians from late 2023, Kim revealed that her older sister, Kourtney, told her that North "her lesson" to learn more patience.

Another viral moment saw Kim and Kanye West's eldest mock her mom's culinary skills as she replied, "Heck no" when asked by a producer if her mom could cook.

Though North may have more qualities of her father than Kim might have expected, the duo remain incredibly close, and it's clear the A-lister is just fine with the jokes.