The 3 moments Kim Kardashian proved she's a boss in 2023

Kim Kardashian's 2022 ended on a bit of a sour note, but The Kardashians star spent 2023 making major boss moves while

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Hate it or love it, Kim Kardashian is here to stay – and a few iconic moments in 2023 proved she's still at the top of her game.

Kim Kardashian spent 2023 making major boss moves despite going through some pretty difficult changes. © Collage: JAMIE MCCARTHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian & IMAGO / Landmark Media Whether she was beefing with Kourtney Kardashian or slaying her fashion, the 43-year-old reality-star made a lot of noise this year. After her tumultuous 2022 where Kim divorced Kanye West but also split from Pete Davidson, you could say that The Kardashians star spent 2023 reinventing herself. Kim went from being a busy mogul to a surprisingly decent actor, while also juggling four kids. But, that's the cost of being a boss! Here are Kim Kardashian's most iconic moments from 2023.

1. Kim Kardashian slays motherhood after Kanye West divorce

Kim Kardashian spent 2023 creating memories with her four kids, including North and Chicago West (r.). © Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian Following her divorce from Kanye, Kim kept her focus on the former couple's kids, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. The SKIMs mogul spent most of the year traveling the world with her kiddies, documenting everything via Instagram. From Japan to the UK, Kim gave her kids the best experiences while also embracing and her "soccer mom" era. Now, it hasn't been that easy, as the budding lawyer explained during a chat with Jay Shetty. Kim admitted to "crying" herself to sleep at night sometimes. Yet no one can argue that when it comes to being a mom, the 43-year-old aces every time – except for the one moment when Saint hilariously flipped off the paparazzi.

2. Kim Kardashian stuns fans with her acting chops

Kim Kardashian made her acting debut in the 12th season of the horror-anthology, American Horror Story, © IMAGO / Landmark Media Kim made her acting debut in 2023, and despite plenty of concerns, she actually did a pretty good job. Ryan Murphy's decision to cast the fashion mogul in the 12th season of American Horror Story received a lot of backlash from actors and fans. Yet, Kimmy Cakes ended up being praised for her memorable role. Next year, fans can expect to see the reality star on the big screen more, as she already has a few projects attached to her name. Kim becoming an actor is definitely one of the biggest surprises from 2023!

3. Kim Kardashian spends 2023 a single gal, but will that change in 2024?

Kim Kardashian dished on The Kardashians that she wants to stay single for at least two years, but she could find love in 2024? © Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian For the first time in a while, Miss Kimberly spent an entire year as a single woman. The KKW Beauty owner started off the New Year single after her breakup from the Saturday Night Live star. And despite occasional rumors that she was crushing on Tom Brady or Odell Beckham Jr., Kim vowed to remain single for at least two years. Still, with her many thirst trap snaps and bikini pics, there's a chance this could change in next year.