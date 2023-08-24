North West channels Kanye West in new TikTok with Kim Kardashian

Tokyo, Japan - Kim Kardashian and North West dropped more footage from their Tokyo takeover on TikTok!

North West proved she's also Kanye West's twin in her latest TikTok clip with Kim Kardashian. © College: Screenshot/TikTok/kimandnorth

The 42-year-old beauty mogul and Kanye West's daughter proved she's also her dad's twin in the pair's latest TikTok clip.

The video dropped to their joint account shows North rocking her dad's signature "College Dropout" era fit consisting of a long-sleeved Ralph Lauren polo shirt with blue-and-orange stripes.

The pre-teen is seen dancing in the streets of Japan while lip-synching to a sped-up version of Estelle's 2008 track, American Boy, featuring a verse from Ye.

North is then joined by Kim, who also partook in the fun by skipping the down the road in an all-black fit that she matched with white sneakers.

The mom-daughter duo captioned the post "Living life in Tokyo," which ended with a final group pose.

Just the other the day, Kim had shared glimpses into the two's recent trip with a hilarious clip of the SKKN mogul jumping rope with North's "rapunzel" braids.