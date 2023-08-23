Kim Kardashian playfully jumps rope with North West's "Rapunzel" braids

Tokyo, Japan - Kim Kardashian and North West are back making TikTok magic with fun footage from their Tokyo vacation!

Kim Kardashian (l.) showed off her jump-roping skills with the help of North West. © Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian

Despite the 42-year-old Kardashians star's recent injury, she still managed to stay in shape, thanks to her mini-me daughter!

On Tuesday, Kim and North dropped a hilarious clip from their Japan excursion where the 10-year-old rocked "Rapunzel" braids for the trip.



In the video, the SKKN mogul is seen playfully jumping rope with the pre-teen's ultra-long braided locs.

"When your hair could be used as a jump rope," the mom-daughter duo captioned the post.

Kim showed off her jump-rope skills by hopping in circles as she cleared the braid in the video that had the words, "Rapunzel Rapunzel jump through my hair" written over it.

The American Horror Story star also posted an Instagram clip that gave an up-close look at North's fashionable look.

The video featured Kim and Kanye West's oldest modeling a navy blue kimono before jumping around and striking the peace sign pose.