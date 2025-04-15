Why did Kim Kardashian skip out on the Blue Origin space launch?

Van Horn, Texas - Kim Kardashian was a no-show at the Blue Origins space launch , despite her sister Khloé Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner making a surprise appearance to support gal pal Lauren Sánchez. Where was Kim?

According to momager Kris Jenner, Kim had major FOMO about not coming to the stellar event that saw the historic rocket trip of well-known figures like Gayle King and Katy Perry on Monday.

But the American Horror Story had a good reason for her absence!

Kris spilled the tea on the scene, saying, "Kim keeps writing us because she was supposed to be here with us and she's studying for law school, and she had a big test that she had to take."

She added that, while she was proud of Kim for hunkering down and studying, the reality star "keeps calling going, 'I have such FOMO, tell me every minute of it.'"