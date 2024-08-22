Will Kim Kardashian ditch reality TV for her new acting career?
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian is booked and busy – but will she burn herself out with her multiple TV gigs?
A new report from Life & Style says that the 43-year-old reality star's acting career could interfere with her time on The Kardashians – much to the dismay of mom Kris Jenner.
A tipster dished that Kim is "broadening her horizons" and "banking on her fruitful relationship with TV producer Ryan Murphy to become a full-blown dramatic actress."
The makeup mogul is set to portray a successful Los Angeles-based divorce lawyer who leads an all-female law firm in the American Horror Story creator's legal drama, All's Fair.
But the insider explains that her momager is worried that the family's reality TV series will be "cut short" due to the SKIMs founder's "new passion for acting."
Will The Kardashians suffer without Kim?
The source continued, "For Kim, there's only so many hours in the day, and she also has to be a mom and run her non-entertainment brands as well."
The mom of four is reportedly "always stretched thin," so this isn't really new for the busy entertainer!
Still, if Kim has to cut down her time on the Hulu franchise, will it survive without her?
The premiere date for the buzzy Hulu series has not been announced yet, but the show has been described as a "high-end, glossy, and sexy adult procedural" and will also star Glenn Close and Sarah Paulson.
