Will Kim Kardashian ditch reality TV for her new acting career?

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian is booked and busy – but will she burn herself out with her multiple TV gigs?

Is Kim Kardashian on the verge of stretching herself thin amid her budding acting career? © Screenshot/Instagram/@kimkardashian

A new report from Life & Style says that the 43-year-old reality star's acting career could interfere with her time on The Kardashians – much to the dismay of mom Kris Jenner.

A tipster dished that Kim is "broadening her horizons" and "banking on her fruitful relationship with TV producer Ryan Murphy to become a full-blown dramatic actress."

The makeup mogul is set to portray a successful Los Angeles-based divorce lawyer who leads an all-female law firm in the American Horror Story creator's legal drama, All's Fair.

But the insider explains that her momager is worried that the family's reality TV series will be "cut short" due to the SKIMs founder's "new passion for acting."