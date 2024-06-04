Did Kourtney Kardashian cut up her iconic wedding veil?

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian 's never-ending wedding anniversary posts aren't over yet, as she just dropped a hint about the possible fate of her stunning veil!

Kourtney Kardashian's never-ending wedding anniversary posts aren't over yet as she just dropped a hint about the possible fate of her wedding veil! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kourtneykardash

The Kardashians star posted to her Instagram on Tuesday, showing off what looks like a framed swatch from her gorgeous embroidered wedding veil.

The framed piece features The Virgin Mary and the words "Family," "Loyalty," and "Respect."

But is it an accent from her actual veil?

The OG veil seems to have a much larger embroidery of the same image, so perhaps this framed swatch was concept art or commissioned for their anniversary.

Either way, Kourt proudly poses in front of her wedding keepsake in fiesty fire-engine red lipstick, a black satin trench coat, and aviator sunglasses.

Kourtney and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker tied the knot in 2022 across three separate wedding ceremonies – first a quickie wedding in Las Vegas, then at the Santa Barbara courthouse, and finally in a lavish celebration at Castello Brown in Portofino, Italy.