Kourtney Kardashian celebrates second wedding anniversary with sappy Insta post
Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian and her hubby Travis Barker marked their second year of married bliss with a dreamy throwback post on Thursday.
We heard you liked weddings, so we put a wedding in your wedding so you can wedding while you wedding...
Kourt and the Blink-182 drummer's official wedding anniversary is tricky, considering that they had a "practice" quickie Las Vegas wedding on April 4, 2022, before their May 15 courthouse wedding in Santa Barbara.
After the official paperwork was done in California, the happy couple threw a lavish shindig to celebrate the nuptials in Portofino, Italy, on May 22, 2022.
You got all of that?
To mark the official May 15 Santa Barbara wedding – vintage convertible car, "Just Married" sign, tin cans and all – the Kardashians star posted a nostalgic carousel of sweet snaps from the day.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker let fans in on their wedding in Hulu special
"Personal archive footage" of their wedding journey is documented in their Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis Hulu special.
"Can you believe we got married three times?" Kourtney asks in the special's trailer.
"It's like choosing a child. I can't pick the best one," Trav answered, with the couple going on to describe their weddings – the "wild rockstar" Vegas wedding, the "traditional" Santa Barbara one, and then the final "romantic and classic" Italian ceremony.
The lovebirds welcomed their baby boy Rocky Thirteen Barker in November 2023, a year and a half after their wedding. (Well, one of them, anyway!)
Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/@kourtneykardash