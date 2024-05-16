Kourtney Kardashian celebrates second wedding anniversary with sappy Insta post

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian and her hubby Travis Barker marked their second year of married bliss with a dreamy throwback post on Thursday.

Kourtney Kardashian (r.) and her hubby Travis Barker (l.) marked their second year of married bliss with a dreamy throwback post on Thursday. © Screenshot/Instagram/@kourtneykardash

We heard you liked weddings, so we put a wedding in your wedding so you can wedding while you wedding...

Kourt and the Blink-182 drummer's official wedding anniversary is tricky, considering that they had a "practice" quickie Las Vegas wedding on April 4, 2022, before their May 15 courthouse wedding in Santa Barbara.

After the official paperwork was done in California, the happy couple threw a lavish shindig to celebrate the nuptials in Portofino, Italy, on May 22, 2022.

You got all of that?

To mark the official May 15 Santa Barbara wedding – vintage convertible car, "Just Married" sign, tin cans and all – the Kardashians star posted a nostalgic carousel of sweet snaps from the day.