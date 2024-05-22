Kourtney Kardashian honors Italian wedding with rare pics: "Forever with you"

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian celebrated her Italian nuptials to Travis Barker with never-before-seen, swoon-worthy pics!

Kourtney Kardashian shared more intimate looks at her Italian nuptials with Travis Barker (r.) in honor of their two-year wedding anniversary. © Screenshot/Instagram/@kourtneykardash

Alexa, play Tony! Toni! Toné!'s track Anniversary.

On Wednesday, the 45-year-old Poosh founder honored her whimsical Italian wedding to the 47-year-old Blink-182 drummer with new snaps that she shared via Instagram.

In May 2022, Kravis upped the ante on celebrity weddings when they tied the knot at Castello Brown in Portofino, Italy, after eloping in Las Vegas and having a courthouse wedding in Santa Barbara.

Kourt's latest post featured multiple snaps of the spouses posing in their Dolce & Gabbana wedding garbs in front of their picturesque altar.

She captioned the post, "2 years ago I married the husband of my dreams. forever with you @travisbarker."



Travis was among the many users who gushed over the photo dump, writing back, "My dream wife, forever with you."