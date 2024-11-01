Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker pack on the PDA in Halloween costume reveal!

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker celebrated their favorite day of the year in epic style as they transformed into Morticia and Gomez Addams for Halloween.

The lovebirds debuted their looks via Instagram on Thursday, channeling the characters in a cinematic black-and-white clip.

Kourtney stunned in a long-sleeve black floral gown, wearing her signature dark hair sleek and straight as she opted for a dark-glam makeup look.

The Blink-182 drummer was nearly unrecognizable in a dark wig with a matching mustache, and he completed the look with Gomez's iconic pinstripe suit.

"How long has it been since we've waltzed?" Kourtney wrote in the caption.

As per usual, the spouses were anything but shy as they indulged in plenty of PDA throughout the video.

Kourtney and Travis will have plenty to celebrate after their favorite day of the year, as their baby boy, Rocky Thirteen Barker, turns one year old on Friday.