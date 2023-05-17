Kourtney Kardashian bashes sisters as "superficial" amid feud with Kim

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian is holding nothing back in her criticisms of her famous family!

Kourtney Kardashian (l) slammed her sisters in a new clip from season 3 of The Kardashians amid her rumored feud with Kim (r). © Michael loccisano / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In the newest look at season 3 of The Kardashians, the 44-year-old slammed her family members while speaking with her younger sister, Khloé.

"We're all so good at lifting each other up when we're in a crisis, but in almost like a superficial way," Kourt said in the sneak peek. "I don't think we know how to be there for each other on a deeper level."

KoKo is visibly shocked by her sister's comment in the clip. In a confessional, she expresses her disagreement further, saying, "When there's something pretty traumatic or devastating in the family, I feel like we're all on that person's side."

The 38-year-old admits that this may just be her own experience within the family but confesses she could throw it right back at her sister and call her out for not reaching out when Khloé welcomed her baby boy.

The Revenge Body star seems to be taking the high road, though, saying that Kourtney's probably just in "her love bubble" amid her blissful marriage to Travis Barker.

Still, the eldest Kardashian's frustrations with her family seem to be taking center stage in the upcoming season of their reality show.