Kourtney Kardashian shares passionate behind-the-scenes clip from Italian nuptials

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian shared more footage from her one of her three weddings to Travis Barker .

Kourtney Kardashian (r) revealed more secrets from her Italian nuptials to Travis Barker. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/kournteykardash & ALBERTO E. RODRIGUEZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

When Kravis said "Til Death Do Us Part," they meant it!

On Wednesday, the 44-year-old Poosh owner posted a photo dump on Instagram that highlights some behind-the-scenes secrets from the pair's Italian ceremony.

Of course, the first pic features a passionate clip of Kravis doing what they do best: packing on the PDA while dancing at their Italian nuptials.

"Because we had such a small, intimate wedding, when doing our wedding invitations, we wanted simple and cool with a touch of fairytale and Travis said we have to have @_dr_woo_ write them out for us," Kourtney wrote in the lengthy caption.

Kourtney continued, "I really just wanted to share some of the small details that went into our very small wedding that meant so much to us and pass along the idea to any of you who may be planning a wedding that having someone special to you creating the art and then being able to use that in other meaningful ways."

The carousel of snaps also features pics of illustrious designs on plates, wines glasses, and the spouses matching pajamas.