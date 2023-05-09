Khloé Kardashian shares surprise snaps of her baby boy!

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian has dropped another rare snap of her adorable baby boy!

Khloé Kardashian (r) shared another rare glimpse of her adorable son. © Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian

The 38-year-old Good American co-founder was all smiles with her kiddies as the family attended her nephew Psalm's epic birthday bash over the weekend.

In the sweet selfie Khloé shared on her Instagram, The Kardashians star is seen holding her daughter True and her son.

KoKo's mini-me sported her hair in space buns while her nine-month-old son was seen peering into the distance, wearing a firefighter hat while sticking a finger in his mouth.

She captioned the post with three teddy bear emojis.

Khloé's cute selfie follows reports that her son's name has been revealed to be Tatum Robert.

Though the mom of two has yet to confirm or deny this, per The US Sun, Khloé and her unfaithful ex Tristan Thompson allegedly agreed upon the moniker and chose "Robert" as his middle name to honor the reality star's late father.

As for where Khloé and Tristan stand, the exes are reportedly still broken up, though fans think that Kim Kardashian's attendance at the Lakers' recent NBA playoff game may indicate the two have reunited.