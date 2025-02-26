Kourtney Kardashian dissed by Bhad Bhabie as Alabama Barker feud erupts
Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian has gotten dragged into her step-daughter Alabama Barker's beef with rapper Bhad Bhabie!
On Tuesday, the Gucci Flip Flops emcee threw shots at Alabama's entire family with a new diss track, Ms. Whitman, and its accompanying video.
In the song, Bhabie, born Danielle Bregoli, accused the 19-year-old of sleeping with her ex-boyfriend and allegedly getting pregnant by Kylie Jenner's ex, Tyga.
Bhabie further taunted Alabama by repeating a rumor that Travis Barker was in love with Kourntey's sister, Kim, before marrying the elder Kardashian.
The 21-year-old even included a Travis look-a-like in the music video, who was playing the drums while she rapped.
Former Kardashian in-law Kanye West got pulled into the drama as well, as Bhabie sampled his track, Carnival, for the diss record.
Yet, Ye denied any involvement in the beef, explaining in a video reshared by Alabama, "I just talked to Travis Barker, I would never be in the middle. I don't even know what's going on. I just got sent a song and asked to clear the sample."
He added that any verse featuring his voice was AI and said, "When anybody asks me for something, I always clear it, but I'm not cool with being put in the middle of all of this."
