Kourtney Kardashian dissed by Bhad Bhabie as Alabama Barker feud erupts

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian has gotten dragged into her step-daughter Alabama Barker's beef with rapper Bhad Bhabie!

Alabama Barker's (r.) feud with Bhad Bhabie (l.) heated up this week with the rapper throwing shots at Alabama's family, including step-mom Kourtney Kardashian. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@bhadbhabie & @alabamaluellabarker

On Tuesday, the Gucci Flip Flops emcee threw shots at Alabama's entire family with a new diss track, Ms. Whitman, and its accompanying video.

In the song, Bhabie, born Danielle Bregoli, accused the 19-year-old of sleeping with her ex-boyfriend and allegedly getting pregnant by Kylie Jenner's ex, Tyga.

Bhabie further taunted Alabama by repeating a rumor that Travis Barker was in love with Kourntey's sister, Kim, before marrying the elder Kardashian.

The 21-year-old even included a Travis look-a-like in the music video, who was playing the drums while she rapped.

Former Kardashian in-law Kanye West got pulled into the drama as well, as Bhabie sampled his track, Carnival, for the diss record.



Yet, Ye denied any involvement in the beef, explaining in a video reshared by Alabama, "I just talked to Travis Barker, I would never be in the middle. I don't even know what's going on. I just got sent a song and asked to clear the sample."