Did Kim Kardashian just address the new Travis Barker affair allegations?

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian may have just addressed some new bombshell affair allegations from Travis Barker's ex-wife Shanna Moakler !

Shanna stirred up old rumors on the Dumb Blonde podcast Wednesday where she alleged that Travis and Kim had made clear plans to cheat together back when Shanna and the Blink-182 drummer were married from 2004-2008.

Now there's some wild new info about the allegations!

According to Shanna, someone anonymously sent her Trav's alleged text convos with the SKIMS mogul at the time of the supposed incident.

"They were trying to meet up at her sister’s house to f**k," Shanna claims.

It's unclear which Kar-Jenner sister she's talking about here – but if it was Kourtney, who is currently married to Travis, then that bizarre sisterly feud between Kim and the Lemme founder might make a bit more sense.

"I wanted [our] relationship to work. I was so in love with him," Shanna said. She goes on to allege that Travis deleted the messages after she showed them to him: "[He] said, 'I don’t see anything.'"

The former model also claimed that she called Kim to confront her about the messages. "She just said to me, 'I don't like white guys,'" Shanna recalled. "I was like, 'You'll f**k anyone to be famous.'"

"Travis and I never really recovered from that. I felt stupid," the former pageant contestant added.

Kim dropped a car selfie the same day as Shanna's Wednesday interview and captioned it, "Too Glam To Give A Damn" while rocking an oversized snakeskin jacket and fuzzy off-white handbag.