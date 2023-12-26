Kourtney Kardashian drops first look at baby boy Rocky!
Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian gave fans a special gift this Christmas with a first look at her baby boy Rocky Thirteen Barker!
On Friday, the 44-year-old Poosh mogul introduced the world to Rocky Thirteen Barker via an Instagram dump.
Though fans couldn't see the newest Kardashian member's face, users could see snippets of Rocky's tiny hands, feet, and the back of his small head.
For the shoot, Kourt and her hubby Travis Barker matched in all-black outfits along with their baby boy.
The first shot showed the Barkers sweetly cuddling their little one while the following pics featured the Blink-182 member kissing his son and the Lemme founder nursing baby Rocky.
Kourt simply captioned the joint post, "ROCKY," with a black emoji heart.
On Sunday evening the Kardashians star was seen attending her family's annual Christmas Eve bash hosted at Kim Kardashian's pad this year.
Kourtney pulled up to the party sans Travis, baby Rocky, and even her pants as she rocked a bottomless black bodysuit and tights with a luxuriously long black fur coat!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kourtneykardash