Kourtney Kardashian drops first look at baby boy Rocky!

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian gave fans a special gift this Christmas with a first look at her baby boy Rocky Thirteen Barker!

Kourtney Kardashian (l.) and Travis Barker (r.) gave the world a sneak peek at their baby boy Rocky Thirteen Barker. © Screenshot/Instagram/@kourtneykardash

On Friday, the 44-year-old Poosh mogul introduced the world to Rocky Thirteen Barker via an Instagram dump.

Though fans couldn't see the newest Kardashian member's face, users could see snippets of Rocky's tiny hands, feet, and the back of his small head.

For the shoot, Kourt and her hubby Travis Barker matched in all-black outfits along with their baby boy.

The first shot showed the Barkers sweetly cuddling their little one while the following pics featured the Blink-182 member kissing his son and the Lemme founder nursing baby Rocky.

Kourt simply captioned the joint post, "ROCKY," with a black emoji heart.

On Sunday evening the Kardashians star was seen attending her family's annual Christmas Eve bash hosted at Kim Kardashian's pad this year.