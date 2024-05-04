Kourtney Kardashian shares dreamy glimpse of Bahamas vacay

Bahamas - Kourtney Kardashian just showed everyone why life is better in the Bahamas with a dreamy Instagram dump!

Kourtney Kardashian (pictured) is living the dream while enjoying her Bahamas vacay with Travis Barker and family. © Screenshot/Instagram/@kourtneykardash

Is this lady ever not on vacation?

On Friday, the 45-year-old dropped an envy-worthy post that highlighted her Bahamas trip with her kiddos and her husband Travis Barker.

The first pic showed Kourt smiling as she took a bike ride down a sunny street.

The Kardashians star rocked an oversized hockey jersey while leaving her toned legs completely bare, plus a pair of black shades.

In another shot, Kourt was captured with the Blink-182 drummer resting in a net hammock on the beach.

The Lemme founder also added a photo of her son Reign posing on the shore at sunset.

"It's better in the Bahamas," she captioned the tropical post.

Since turning the big 45, Kourt has been living her best life – this isn't the first trip she's taken lately!

Following her lavish Turks and Caicos trip with sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian, the Poosh owner flew off with her hubby to celebrate even more!