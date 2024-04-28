Kourtney Kardashian drops "poosh" throwback snaps with son Reign

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian gave a look at her "poosh" beginnings with a throwback Instagram post.

Kourtney Kardashian proved that she's always been about the "poosh" life with a throwback summer photo dump. © Screenshot/Instagram/kourtneykardash

On Saturday, the 45-year-old mogul got nostalgic with her latest photo dump following her lavish birthday celebrations.

The carousel of pics first showed Kourt snuggling a brown poodle in front of a red SUV, where she rocked a matching red halter top, white shorts, a black bucket hat, and red-tinted shades.

More pics showed The Kardashians star posing on a pool chair with her son Reign, a picturesque view of a pool and mountains, plus more footage of her son and pup.

She captioned the post, "disposable archives summer 2020," hinting that she's ready for the scorching summer days!

As of late, Kourt's been busy commemorating her 45th trip around the sun with trips, pancakes, and several birthday cakes.

The Lemme founder kicked off her bday festivities with a yacht party before jetting off to a tropical vacay with Travis Barker and their kids.