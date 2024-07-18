Kourtney Kardashian reveals why she hid baby Rocky during Australia trip

Australia - Kourtney Kardashian headed to Australia on The Kardashians ' latest episode – and the mom of four shared why she kept her baby boy Rocky out of the public eye.

Kourtney Kardashian (r.) explained why she didn't take her son Rocky out during her time in Australia with her family. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kourtneykardash

On Thursday's episode for the reality TV series, the 45-year-old Poosh founder's trip down under to support Travis' Blink-182 tour was highlighted, though the vacay had a few mishaps.

In addition to Kourt's 14-year-old son Mason opting to stay in LA with his dad, Scott Disick, the reality star also ran into some issues with the paps.

Kourt expressed her sadness over missing her teenage son but was still enjoying the excursion with her other children.

"We're having the best time," she dished in her confessional, sharing, "Because I was on bed rest before and then having a newborn at home, I haven’t really had any outings with my other kids."