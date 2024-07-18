Kourtney Kardashian reveals why she hid baby Rocky during Australia trip
Australia - Kourtney Kardashian headed to Australia on The Kardashians' latest episode – and the mom of four shared why she kept her baby boy Rocky out of the public eye.
On Thursday's episode for the reality TV series, the 45-year-old Poosh founder's trip down under to support Travis' Blink-182 tour was highlighted, though the vacay had a few mishaps.
In addition to Kourt's 14-year-old son Mason opting to stay in LA with his dad, Scott Disick, the reality star also ran into some issues with the paps.
Kourt expressed her sadness over missing her teenage son but was still enjoying the excursion with her other children.
"We're having the best time," she dished in her confessional, sharing, "Because I was on bed rest before and then having a newborn at home, I haven’t really had any outings with my other kids."
Kourtney Kardashian deals with pesky paps in Australia
Meanwhile, when the mom of four wasn't busy embarrassing her kids with her and the drummer's spicy PDA, Kourt also dealt with the intrusive media.
During a lunch date, one person with a camera was spotted lurking in the bushes by her son Reign and daughter Penelope.
Kourt expressed her frustration over the situation, saying, "The paparazzi are everywhere in Sydney. Everywhere," before the clan left and decided not to let the "stalker" ruin their time away.
She added in her confessional that this kind of thing "is why I'm not taking Rocky out, but as much as I would love to stay home and be in my bubble, it’s not fair to have my kids all the way in Australia and not take them out to do things."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kourtneykardash