Kourtney Kardashian is bringing back the mobwife trend in latest Lemme shoot

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian put on a daring mobwife -inspired look in new shoot for her Lemme line!

Kourtney Kardashian went grocery shopping in style for her newest Lemme promo shoot. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kourtneykardash

On Sunday, the 45-year-old Poosh founder took her fans to the supermarket in style while also promoting her health gummies via Instagram.

Kourt opted for a high-fashion look in a faux leopard fur coat which she teamed with a pair of bright red gloves, sheer tights, and black stilettos.

She added a pair of shades while her hair was styled in a messy half-updo.

The mom of four modeled the fit while pushing around a cart filled with her Lemme supplements and groceries.

One pic featured Kourt posing in front of a freezer while carrying a grocery basket while another showed The Kardashians star in front of a black SUV.

A few of the snaps also featured a carton of spilled milk, which Kourt alluded to her in her caption.