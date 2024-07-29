Kourtney Kardashian is bringing back the mobwife trend in latest Lemme shoot
Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian put on a daring mobwife-inspired look in new shoot for her Lemme line!
On Sunday, the 45-year-old Poosh founder took her fans to the supermarket in style while also promoting her health gummies via Instagram.
Kourt opted for a high-fashion look in a faux leopard fur coat which she teamed with a pair of bright red gloves, sheer tights, and black stilettos.
She added a pair of shades while her hair was styled in a messy half-updo.
The mom of four modeled the fit while pushing around a cart filled with her Lemme supplements and groceries.
One pic featured Kourt posing in front of a freezer while carrying a grocery basket while another showed The Kardashians star in front of a black SUV.
A few of the snaps also featured a carton of spilled milk, which Kourt alluded to her in her caption.
"Don't cry over spilled milk," she wrote – before hilariously adding in the comments, "unless it's breast milk."
If only we all could look this good running errands!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kourtneykardash