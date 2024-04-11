Kourtney Kardashian admits to "pounding" glass of breast milk

Kourtney Kardashian got honest about the joys of breast milk in a new Instagram post. © Screenshot/Instagram/kourtneykardash

On Wednesday evening, the 44-year-old Poosh founder shared another transparent post via her IG story where she admitted to feeling sick and finding the most peculiar cure.

Kourt's selfie features The Kardashians star smiling while giving a thumbs up to the camera and lying in her bed.

She captioned the post, "the filter is crazy and I just pounded a glass of breast milk because I feel sick," adding, "goodnight."

Though the post may have raised some eyebrows, Kourt isn't the first mom to rave about the magic of breast milk, AKA liquid gold.

Since welcoming her fourth child, Rocky Thirteen, with her hubby, Travis Barker, the Lemme mogul has been completely honest about her difficult pregnancy and postpartum recovery.

While vacationing with her sisters in Turks and Caicos for spring break, Kourt urged new mommies everywhere to be "kind" to themselves and slammed the idea that women need to "bounce back" after giving birth.