Kourtney Kardashian's Lemme brand loses pricey products after robbery

Kourtney Kardashian's Lemme brand has been hit with a robbery. © Screenshot/Instagram/lemme

On Tuesday, TMZ reported that a truck was stolen from the 44-year-old's holistic supplement brand, Lemme, last week and is holding it hostage!

According to the outlet, the vehicle that contained more than $4 million worth of the brand's products was taken from a logistics facility in Southern California.

The site further revealed that the robbers allegedly hacked into the facility's system and used fake IDs to gain access to the warehouse.

The Kardashians star, who just welcomed a son with Travis Barker, reportedly received a digital ransom note that demanded payment in return for the pricey capsules.

The police are currently investigating the incident, and Kourt's team is said to be working closely with law enforcement, though it's still unclear who's behind the heist.