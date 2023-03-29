Kourtney Kardashian lets herself "evolve" with the help of latex lingerie

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian gave major Christian Aguilera in the film Burlesque vibes in a series of steamy Instagram pics.

Kourtney Kardashian has taken her recent lingerie looks to a new level. © collage: screenshot/instagram/kourtneykardash

The 43-year-old Poosh owner has social media talking yet again.

But this time, it's not about whether having food in a bathroom is hygienic or not.

Kourt Kourt stunned in new snaps that she shared on her IG on Tuesday, where she's seen sporting a latex corset with fringed bottoms.

The blonde bombshell's hair was tussled in a morning-after style as she was photographed sensually snuggling solo on a fuzzy black ottoman.

"Let yourself evolve," she captioned the post, something she's clearly doing as of late.

The Kardashians star has sported several lingerie looks in her recent posts.

While promoting her company Lemme's new line of sea moss drops, Kourt channeled Marilyn Monroe in a soft pink, bridal-like bustier-and-skirt slip combo.

The lifestyle mogul also wore a similar 'fit in her previous post that unknowingly sparked a food debate amongst Instagram users.

In addition to her recent lingerie snaps, Mrs. Barker has also switched up her hair game with a blonde bob.