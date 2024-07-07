Kourtney Kardashian supports husband Travis Barker at Run Travis Run event

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian showed up for her husband Travis Barker's latest fitness event with his Run Travis Run project !

The Blink-182 drummer has been promoting up a storm for his new fitness venture, Run Travis Run!

Ever-supportive, the Poosh mogul was spotted standing tall by her hubby's side on Saturday for his wellness event in LA.

Kourt rocked a long-sleeve shirt and leggings while Trav ran in a graphic tee and shorts, plus some studded glam rock sunglasses!

Afterward, the couple headed down to the Kia Forum for Blink-182's performance there.

"I don't want it to be discouraging. It should be fun," Travis told PEOPLE ahead of the event.

"I feel like everyone can get out and do 5Ks. Even if they see this, and they don't run it, maybe it motivates them to get outside."



Kourtney and Travis first bonded over a shared love of exercise before they discovered their feelings for one another.

"We would always work out together and run together or do stuff like that together before we were ever in a relationship," Travis told PEOPLE.

"We were workout buddies forever."