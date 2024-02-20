Kourtney Kardashian brings baby Rocky to Blink-182 show: "The chaos"

Brisbane, Australia - Kourtney Kardashian has brought mom life to the tour life as she joined her rockstar husband, Travis Barker, on the road with Blink-182.

Kourtney Kardashian hit the road with her rocker husband Travis Barker – and several of her children. © Collage: Screenshot/instagram/kourtneykardashian

The 44-year-old reality star dropped several new photos of herself to Instagram on Monday that were taken at the rock band's latest stop in Brisbane, Australia.

"the chaos," she captioned the photo dump, adding on a heart emoji as well.

The snaps showed Kourt in a stroller with her three-month-old son, Rocky Thirteen Barker, backstage at Qudos Bank Arena.

The post also featured the eldest Kardashian's 11-year-old daughter, Penelope, and nine-year-old son, Reign, both of whom she shares with her ex, Scott Disick.

Over on her IG story, Kourtney shared footage of her husband jamming out during the show, captioning a video of him, "last night was fun."



Kourtney and Travis' road adventures come after a sizzling Valentine's celebration where the two, in true Kravis style, delivered TMI insight into their parenthood journey.