Travis Barker honors Kourtney Kardashian while reflecting on horrific plane crash

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian was praised by her hubby Travis Barker, whom he credits for helping him fly again after his 2008 plane crash.

Travis Barker (l.) looked back on his harrowing 2008 plane crash and gave gratitude to Kourtney Kardashian. © Collage: PHILLIP FARAONE & PRESLEY ANN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 47-year-old Blink-182 drummer took to Threads to reveal he's made big strides regarding his fear of flying – and it's all thanks to Mrs. Barker.

"Just flew for the 30th time since my plane crash," he wrote in the post he that was also posted on his Instagram story.

"Wouldn't be able to tour or enjoy life again the way I do without the healing love of my amazing wife."

Travis boarded his first plane in 13 years with Kourt, who's pregnant with the spouses' first child, and Kris Jenner for a trip to Cabo in 2021.

The musician and his friend Adam "DJ AM" Goldstein were the sole survivors of the plane crash that killed four people. Adam died of an accidental drug overdose the following year.

He concluded the sweet message, "I love you @kourtneykardash."