Have Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker already named their baby?
Los Angeles, California - Following Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's rocking gender reveal, the two have seemingly hinted that their baby boy already has a name.
Kravis' baby apparently already has a moniker, according to his PDA-happy parents!
On Wednesday, Kourt took to Instagram to drop snaps from her maternity shoot, which featured the expecting momma and her musician hubby posing with a drum kit.
The back-to-back posts showed the pregnant Poosh founder in a stunning light blue dress paired with a matching set of mesh pants.
Meanwhile, Travis kept it simple with his signature white muscle tank and black jeans combo.
Kravis displayed some subtle romantic gestures towards one another, but eagle-eyed fans were too caught up in the little comment the Blink-182 member casually dropped!
What will Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker name their "little drummer boy?"
Travis teased in the comment sections under the second photo dump, "I already know his name," and added a winking-face emoji to add to the mystery.
Although the couple did not reveal any additional details of the moniker, Kourt did caption the post, "little drummer boy coming soon."
One for thing is for certain, Kravis' baby boy will most certainly take after his rocking dad!
Kourtney excitingly revealed her pregnancy during a Blink-182 concert, where she paid homage to the group's 1999 music video for All The Small Things.
Cover photo: collage: screenshot/instagram/kourtneykardash