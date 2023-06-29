Have Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker already named their baby?

Los Angeles, California - Following Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's rocking gender reveal , the two have seemingly hinted that their baby boy already has a name.

Travis Barker seemingly confirmed that he and Kourtney Kardashian already have a name in mind for their son. © collage: screenshot/instagram/kourtneykardash

Kravis' baby apparently already has a moniker, according to his PDA-happy parents!

On Wednesday, Kourt took to Instagram to drop snaps from her maternity shoot, which featured the expecting momma and her musician hubby posing with a drum kit.

The back-to-back posts showed the pregnant Poosh founder in a stunning light blue dress paired with a matching set of mesh pants.

Meanwhile, Travis kept it simple with his signature white muscle tank and black jeans combo.

Kravis displayed some subtle romantic gestures towards one another, but eagle-eyed fans were too caught up in the little comment the Blink-182 member casually dropped!