Kourtney Kardashian reveals baby news at Blink-182 show in throwback style

Los Angeles, California - Leave it to Kourtney Kardashian to reveal her major baby news to hubby Travis Barker during the middle of a Blink-182 show!

Kourtney Kardashian (r.) filled hubby Travis Barker in on her major baby news in throwback style during a Blink-182 show. © collage: screenshot/instagram/kourtneykardash

The day Kravis stans have been speculating about is here!

On Friday night, Kourtney Kardashian revealed she's pregnant in epic throwback fashion.

It seems that her husband and Blink-182 drummer found out about the baby news when the rest of the world did, as Kourt opted to surprise him by paying homage to Blink-182's music video for All The Small Things from 1999.

In a video posted on Kourtney's Instagram of the shocking pregnancy reveal, the Poosh owner is seen holding up a sign that reads, "Travis I'm pregnant," while jumping up and down in the photo pit area of the stage at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

As security helps by literally shining lights on the sign, Travis' bandmates can be heard saying, "Hey Travis!" and, "We've got an announcement that somebody's dick still works!"

Travis is then seen hopping off the stage, along with his Blink-182 bandmate Mark Hoppus, and running to Kourt to embrace her in a massive bear hug.

"They're gonna make out now, I just know it," his bandmates say as Kourtney is seen smiling from ear to ear before planting a smooch on the father of her unborn child.