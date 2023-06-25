Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have a rocking baby gender reveal!

Los Angeles, California - Drum roll, please! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker announced the sex of their baby in true rockstar style.

Leave it to Kravis to have a rocking baby gender reveal.

On Saturday, the spouses each dropped a sweet clip on their respective Instagram pages where it was unveiled that Kourt and Travis are having a bouncing baby boy!

The video began with the expecting Poosh owner seated on her hubby's lap. She wore black leggings and a white long-sleeved bodysuit that accentuated her growing baby bump.

Meanwhile, the Blink-182 member's fit consisted of a white vest and black beanie as he sat in front of his drum set in the outside venue.

"Is our pyro guy ready?" he asked his wife. "I don't know what’s happening, whatever you guys had planned," she replied as sounds of a crowd out of shot were heard.