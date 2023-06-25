Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have a rocking baby gender reveal!
Los Angeles, California - Drum roll, please! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker announced the sex of their baby in true rockstar style.
Leave it to Kravis to have a rocking baby gender reveal.
On Saturday, the spouses each dropped a sweet clip on their respective Instagram pages where it was unveiled that Kourt and Travis are having a bouncing baby boy!
The video began with the expecting Poosh owner seated on her hubby's lap. She wore black leggings and a white long-sleeved bodysuit that accentuated her growing baby bump.
Meanwhile, the Blink-182 member's fit consisted of a white vest and black beanie as he sat in front of his drum set in the outside venue.
"Is our pyro guy ready?" he asked his wife. "I don't know what’s happening, whatever you guys had planned," she replied as sounds of a crowd out of shot were heard.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are having a boy!
Then, a voice that sounded like the Kardashians star's sister, Khloé Kardashian, shouted, "Let's get the party started, we're all excited!"
Shortly after Travis did a brief drumroll and smooched Kourt, before striking the drum's symbols just as a burst of blue streamers shot into the air behind them, confirming that the couple is having a boy.
"I knew it!" another person shouted as Kourtney and Travis embraced and kissed while the crowd cheered.
Maybe the twosome will name the baby "Kravis"!
Cover photo: collage: screenshot/instagram/kourtneykardash