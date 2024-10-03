Are Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet in it for the long haul? Insiders weigh in!

Los Angeles, California - More tea has been spilled on Kylie Jenner 's blossoming romance with Timothée Chalamet!

Kylie Jenner's getting pretty serious with Timothée Chalamet (r.) after first linking together last April. © Mike Stobe / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Is Kimothée in it for the long haul? According to insiders, it would certainly seem so!

A Kar-Jenner insider spilled to PEOPLE that the 27-year-old Khy founder and the 28-year-old Oscar-nominee are "very serious."

The tipster tattled that Timothée is "close with her family, and she's close with his family."

"It's very serious, but also a fun relationship," the source explained.

They added that Kimotheé has "really been able to figure out a good balance between working and spending quality time together."

The beauty mogul just strutted her stuff down the runway for Paris Fashion Week, while the Dune actor has been busy flying between the East and West Coast while filming his newest flick, Marty Supreme.



So it's good to see the lovebirds taking their relationship seriously despite their busy schedules!