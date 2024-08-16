Kylie Jenner brings Timothée Chalamet on lavish birthday trip: "Very serious"

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's ultra-private romance is reportedly heating up, as the Dune actor is said to have joined Kylie on her recent birthday getaway!

Per a Thursday report from People, the lovebirds are "very serious" after dating for more than a year.

Insiders confirmed that Timothée was among the guests celebrating the reality star's 27th birthday in the Bahamas, which Kylie herself hailed as her best yet in a subsequent IG post

"It was a nice break for her. She's incredibly happy with him. She's never been in love like this before," the tipster explained. "He's great for her."

Despite their high-profile careers, Kylie and Timothée have managed to keep their romance pretty under wraps, only making a few public appearances together since first sparking dating rumors last April.

It seems that the relationship is exactly what the Kylie Cosmetics mogul has been looking for, with an insider adding, "He's so discreet and always has her back.

"He's very much a gentleman and everything that Kylie deserves."