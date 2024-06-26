Kylie Jenner pops out for summer-chic Khy drop!

Kylie Jenner likes her clothes shaken, not stirred! The Khy founder dropped sizzling new white ensembles from her upcoming "007" collection.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner flaunted her fit frame while modeling new looks from her upcoming Khy drop!

Kylie Jenner shared glimpses at her upcoming "poplin" collection from her Khy line.
The 26-year-old fashion guru sizzled in her latest campaign ahead of her line's newest drop.

In her Wednesday Instagram dump, Kylie modeled a slew of white pieces from her "007" collection while also flaunting her stunning frame.

The feature pic showed the mogul in a long-sleeve zip-up top that highlighted her chest and abs, plus a matching mini-skirt.

Elsewhere in the post, Kylie rocked a sleeveless top with a cut-out middle section and tailored white slacks that fit her hips.

And for those who aren't fans of the all-white look, The Kardashians star also dropped some black looks, including a long-sleeved, plunging zip-up dress with dramatic sleeves.

She captioned the post, "POPLIN DROP 007 launching this thursdayyyy 06/27. love love love this drop. preview the entire collection & sign up for early access on khy.com now."

Kylie's buzzy "poplin" collection comes after she slayed at Paris Fashion Week in a Barbie-esque bridal couture gown by Schiaparelli. All hail King Kylie!

