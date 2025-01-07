Did Demi Moore snub Kylie Jenner at the Golden Globes?

Los Angeles, California - Fans think that Kylie Jenner got snubbed by Demi Moore at Sunday's Golden Globes! Does the theory have any (ahem) substance?

Demi, who is back in the headlines after her epic Golden Globe win for campy body horror film The Substance, has found herself in the middle of a viral controversy involving the Khy founder.

A short clip posted to the official Golden Globes TikTok account shows the Hollywood icon warmly greeting actors Elle Fanning, Monica Barbaro, and Timothée Chalamet – all stars of the movie A Complete Unknown – while seemingly ignoring Timmy's date and girlfriend Kylie Jenner.

People were quick to notice the awkward encounter, with one commenter writing, "Don't like how she ignored Kylie, talked to the other two girls, and hopped right over her to talk to Timothée."

Another added that "this says way more about Ms. Moore than it could ever suggest about Kylie!"

A third defended Demi, however, saying, "I don't think it's that deep, I think she was just talking to the actors and she acknowledged Kylie."

Demi previously liked and twice reposted Kylie's 2024 Halloween costume based on her character from the 1996 flick Striptease – so if there is beef, then it would have had to be very recent.