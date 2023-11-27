Were Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods still secretly friends this whole time?
Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner clarified that she and Jordyn Woods never actually stopped being friends after the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal!
On Monday, the 26-year-old makeup mogul dished on her friendship with Jordyn Woods during a chat with Jennifer Lawrence for Interview Magazine.
The X-Men star asked Kylie about the "huge trauma" surrounding Khloé Kardashian's ex allegedly kissing Woods.
After that, the seemingly estranged besties weren't seen together in public until this summer when Kylie and Jordyn were photographed getting sushi and hanging out in NYC.
The sightings suggested that the two had rekindled their friendship but, per the Kardashians star, Kylie and Woods "always stayed in touch throughout the years."
"We would meet up at my house and catch up and just talk through everything. We never fully cut each other off," Jenner finally clarified.
"One day, naturally, we were, like, 'we want to get sushi and we don't want to hide anymore.'"
Kylie Jenner says she needed "independence" from Jordyn Woods
The mom of two further shared that there was a "learning lesson" from the cheating scandal and that, "in a weird way, everything happens how it's supposed to happen."
"We were so attached at the hip that we needed space to grow into the people that we were supposed to be," Kylie explained, adding, "I needed that independence and that confidence because she was like my security blanket for so long."
Lawrence agreed with Jenner, saying that those "lifetime friends are very important."
