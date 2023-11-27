Were Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods still secretly friends this whole time?

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner clarified that she and Jordyn Woods never actually stopped being friends after the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal!

Kylie Jenner (r) revealed that she and Jordyn Woods (l) "never fully cut each other off" following the Tristan Thompson scandal. © EMMA MCINTYRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Monday, the 26-year-old makeup mogul dished on her friendship with Jordyn Woods during a chat with Jennifer Lawrence for Interview Magazine.

The X-Men star asked Kylie about the "huge trauma" surrounding Khloé Kardashian's ex allegedly kissing Woods.

After that, the seemingly estranged besties weren't seen together in public until this summer when Kylie and Jordyn were photographed getting sushi and hanging out in NYC.



The sightings suggested that the two had rekindled their friendship but, per the Kardashians star, Kylie and Woods "always stayed in touch throughout the years."

"We would meet up at my house and catch up and just talk through everything. We never fully cut each other off," Jenner finally clarified.

"One day, naturally, we were, like, 'we want to get sushi and we don't want to hide anymore.'"