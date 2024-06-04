Kylie and Kendall Jenner drop more lavish vacay snaps: "Core memories"

Los Angeles, California - Kylie and Kendall Jenner have kept the enviable vacay snaps coming as they give fans another glimpse into their recent getaway.

Kylie (l.) and Kendall Jenner gave fans a peek at their chic vacation fashion in the newest photo dumps from their recent getaway. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@kyliejenner & @kendalljenner

On Monday, the superstar sisters took to Instagram to show off the sights of their beachside vacation to their millions of fans.

Kylie's post, which was captioned "core memories," featured some stunning water scenes and some equally gorgeous 'fits from the trip!

The photo dump saw the 26-year-old wow in a gorgeous orange gown, a lacy white mini-dress, and a sizzling red bikini set from her very own Khy brand.

"I mean…….. I am a tad obsessed but not trying to sound like it" older sister Khloé Kardashian wrote under the post.

As for Kendall, the 28-year-old beauty opted for a lovely lavender look featuring a high neckline and subtly sheer top. The photos saw the model lounging with a glass of wine, while a video showed Kendall running to the setting sun.

"9 pm sunsets," she wrote in the caption, adding on an octopus emoji.