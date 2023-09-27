Kylie and Kendall Jenner turn heads at Paris Fashion Week with yin-yang fits

Paris, France - Kylie and Kendall Jenner looked fabulous while attending a dinner during Paris Fashion Week (PFW).

Kylie Jenner (r.) and Kendall Jenner took over Paris Fashion Week with stunning fits that contrasted each other. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/kendalljenner & kyliejenner

The Jenner sisters are yin and yang, and have taken over Paris!

On Tuesday evening, the 26-year-old Kylie Cosmetics mogul and the 27-year-old supermodel hit up Siena restaurant for dinner during PFW. And both Kylie and Kenny showed off their style with bombshell monochrome looks!

First up, the 818 Tequila owner was dressed in a black Bottega Veneta fit that consisted of a leather corset worn over a knee-length skirt. It featured thigh-high splits as well as a matching cropped turtleneck top with split kimono sleeves.

She complimented her attire with a pair of oxblood snakeskin boots and a slicked-back ponytail.

As for Kylie, the beauty magnate contrasted her sister with a fitted all-white Sportsmax ensemble, complete with a wrap collar that tied around her shoulders to dramatically drape down her back.

Kylie added matching open-toed boots, white purse, and a pop of color with her bold red lip.