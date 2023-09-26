Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet get handsy in Paris!

Paris, France - Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet got handsy while in the city of love !

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet took their romance abroad as they were seen together in Paris. © IMAGO / Cover-Images

Oo-la-la!

The 26-year-old fashion mogul and the 27-year-old Wonka star displayed more subtle PDA in the most romantic city in the world.

On Monday, Kylie and Timothée were spotted attending singer Rosalía's 31st birthday bash at Folderol Wine Bar.

The Kardashians star was captured cutely holding onto her boyfriend's finger as they exited a vehicle together.

Kylie rocked an all-black fit that consisted of a black jacket and sunglasses, while the Dune actor matched his boo and completed his look with a black baseball cap and jacket.

This newest sighting isn't the first time Kylie and Timothée showed their affection for each other out in the open, further hinting that their romance isn't staged after all.



The two couldn't stop kissing each other at Beyoncé's LA Renaissance concert and the 2023 US Open as they confirmed swirling dating rumors.