Kylie Jenner and Stormi match in florals for JPG launch party

New York, New York - Kylie Jenner continued slaying in the Big Apple during another fashion event with her twin Stormi Webster!

Following their appearance at the Met Gala, Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster stepped out for another night out in NYC. © collage: screenshot/instagram/kyliejenner

Kylie and Stormi are JPG girls, per the 25-year-old's latest Instagram post on Tuesday.

The carousel of snaps highlighted her fun night with her daughter as the two attended the Jean Paul Gaultier x The Webster launch of the ready-to-wear Flowers collection, one day after the Met Gala.

The Kardashians star is the face of the brand, so naturally she was decked out in her best floral attire for the New York City event.

Kylie flaunted her curvy frame in a sheer nude and floral frock topped with a corset by the designer.

Meanwhile, her mini-me and favorite girl matched in a colorful printed long-sleeve top and leggings.

Kylie's snaps featured the reality star modeling her risqué fit and a few sweet moments between the mom and daughter.

The last shot showed Kylie and Stormi smiling while together while in front of a poster of the Kylie Cosmetics owner wearing one of Gaultier's iconic '90s-style cone-shaped bustiers.